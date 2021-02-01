Mizuho Financial 9-month Profit, Ordinary Income Down; Backs FY20 Earnings View

(RTTNews) - Mizuho Financial (MZHOF.OB, MFG) reported Monday that its first nine-month net income attributable to owners of parent was 354.40 billion yen, down 12.2 percent from 403.96 billion yen last year. Earnings per share declined to 139.76 yen from 159.27 yen last year.

Ordinary profits for the period was 448.87 billion yen, down 20 percent. Ordinary income declined 21.6 percent to 2.31 trillion yen from prior year's 2.95 trillion yen.

For fiscal year 2020, ending March 31, 2021, the company continues to project attributable net income of 350 billion yen or 138.02 yen per share, down 21.9 percent from last year.

In Japan, Mizuho Financial shares were trading at 1,400 yen, up 1.56 percent.

