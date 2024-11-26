News & Insights

Mizuho expects near-term pressure on NorthWestern Energy after Montana PSC vote

November 26, 2024 — 01:25 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Mizuho notes that the Montana PSC voted to approve the Staff’s recommendation for interim rates in NorthWestern Energy’s (NWE) Montana rate case. The firm, which expects near-term pressure on shares and believes this “further highlights the challenging regulatory environment,” keeps a Neutral rating on NorthWestern shares.

