Mizuho expects near-term pressure on NorthWestern Energy after Montana PSC vote

Mizuho notes that the Montana PSC voted to approve the Staff’s recommendation for interim rates in NorthWestern Energy’s (NWE) Montana rate case. The firm, which expects near-term pressure on shares and believes this “further highlights the challenging regulatory environment,” keeps a Neutral rating on NorthWestern shares.

