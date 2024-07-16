Mizuho Downgrades Zscaler (WBAG:ZSCA)

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Mizuho downgraded their outlook for Zscaler (WBAG:ZSCA) from Outperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zscaler. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZSCA is 0.31%, an increase of 17.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.83% to 77,252K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,808K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,780K shares , representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZSCA by 19.94% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 2,780K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,713K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZSCA by 20.92% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,104K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670K shares , representing an increase of 20.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZSCA by 5.37% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,936K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares , representing an increase of 8.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZSCA by 13.10% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,934K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,979K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZSCA by 20.67% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.