Mizuho Downgrades Wolfspeed (LSE:0I4Q)

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2024, Mizuho downgraded their outlook for Wolfspeed (LSE:0I4Q) from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.77% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Wolfspeed is 19.44 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 8.03 GBX to a high of 31.65 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.77% from its latest reported closing price of 28.08 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wolfspeed is 1,343MM, an increase of 66.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 686 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolfspeed. This is an decrease of 68 owner(s) or 9.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I4Q is 0.13%, an increase of 12.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 172,149K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 12,605K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,826K shares , representing a decrease of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I4Q by 22.90% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 11,754K shares representing 9.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,400K shares , representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I4Q by 29.08% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 8,809K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 7,122K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,909K shares , representing an increase of 45.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I4Q by 13.43% over the last quarter.

JANA Partners Management holds 6,166K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,558K shares , representing an increase of 26.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I4Q by 11.69% over the last quarter.

