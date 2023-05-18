Mizuho Downgrades WeWork Inc - (WE)

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Mizuho downgraded their outlook for WeWork Inc - (NYSE:WE) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,206.45% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for WeWork Inc - is 3.44. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 1,206.45% from its latest reported closing price of 0.26.

The projected annual revenue for WeWork Inc - is 3,860MM, an increase of 15.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in WeWork Inc -. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 6.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WE is 0.22%, an increase of 2.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.97% to 933,862K shares. The put/call ratio of WE is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 324,348K shares representing 15.37% ownership of the company.

SB Global Advisors holds 324,348K shares representing 15.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sb Investment Advisers holds 81,078K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 18,102K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,273K shares, representing an increase of 59.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WE by 18.12% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 13,453K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,131K shares, representing an increase of 76.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WE by 111.35% over the last quarter.

WeWork Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WeWork was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since opening our first location in New York City, WeWork has grown into a global flexible space provider committed to delivering technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces, and unmatched community experiences. Today, WeWork is constantly reimagining how the workplace can help everyone, from freelancers to Fortune 500s, be more motivated, productive, and connected.

