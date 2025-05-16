Mizuho Downgrades Rubrik (BMV:RBRK)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2025, Mizuho downgraded their outlook for Rubrik (BMV:RBRK) from Outperform to Neutral.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 3,082K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,156K shares , representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBRK by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Venture Investors holds 2,760K shares. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,308K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,424K shares , representing an increase of 38.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBRK by 17.13% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 2,247K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares , representing an increase of 13.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBRK by 41.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,181K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 894K shares , representing an increase of 58.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBRK by 388.48% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.