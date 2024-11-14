Mizuho Downgrades Realty Income (LSE:0KUE)

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Mizuho downgraded their outlook for Realty Income (LSE:0KUE) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.10% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Realty Income is 66.25 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 58.43 GBX to a high of 75.40 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 17.10% from its latest reported closing price of 56.58 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Realty Income is 4,117MM, a decrease of 17.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,901 funds or institutions reporting positions in Realty Income. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KUE is 0.41%, an increase of 3.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.85% to 836,539K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 91,614K shares representing 10.47% ownership of the company.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,491K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,969K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KUE by 2.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,538K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,073K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KUE by 3.43% over the last quarter.

Parnassus Investments holds 24,448K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,772K shares , representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KUE by 25.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22,815K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,573K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KUE by 41.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.