Mizuho Downgrades Murphy Oil (BMV:MUR)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Mizuho downgraded their outlook for Murphy Oil (BMV:MUR) from Outperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 575 funds or institutions reporting positions in Murphy Oil. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUR is 0.11%, an increase of 19.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.16% to 140,282K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,611K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,805K shares , representing an increase of 67.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 134.06% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 4,812K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,783K shares , representing an increase of 42.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 62.85% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,454K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares , representing an increase of 65.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 177.07% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,450K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,434K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 13.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,321K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,557K shares , representing a decrease of 5.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUR by 16.18% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.