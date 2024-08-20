Mizuho Downgrades Kimco Realty (LSE:0JR1)

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, Mizuho downgraded their outlook for Kimco Realty (LSE:0JR1) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.82% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Kimco Realty is 22.68 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 GBX to a high of 30.45 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 4.82% from its latest reported closing price of 21.64 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kimco Realty is 1,827MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimco Realty. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JR1 is 0.28%, an increase of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 707,238K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 40,627K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,364K shares , representing an increase of 32.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JR1 by 47.55% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 29,830K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,596K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JR1 by 84.79% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,521K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,128K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JR1 by 2.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,138K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,408K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JR1 by 8.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 17,162K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,799K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JR1 by 49.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.