Mizuho Downgrades IDACORP (IDA)

On April 4, 2023, Mizuho downgraded their outlook for IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.74% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for IDACORP is $117.30. The forecasts range from a low of $109.08 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.74% from its latest reported closing price of $106.89.

The projected annual revenue for IDACORP is $1,492MM, a decrease of 9.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.25.

IDACORP Declares $0.79 Dividend

On January 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 received the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.79 per share.

At the current share price of $106.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.76%, the lowest has been 2.31%, and the highest has been 3.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.76 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed Mid Cap Value Portfolio Class 1 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 2.06% over the last quarter.

UTPIX - Utilities Ultrasector Profund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVUS - Avantis U.S. Equity ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 20.87% over the last quarter.

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SWMCX - Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDA by 4.67% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 820 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDACORP. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDA is 0.24%, an increase of 3.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 48,128K shares. The put/call ratio of IDA is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Idacorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IDACORP, Inc., Boise, Idaho-based and formed in 1998, is a holding company comprised of Idaho Power Company, a regulated electric utility; IDACORP Financial, a holder of affordable housing projects and other real estate investments; and Ida-West Energy, an operator of small hydroelectric generation projects that satisfy the requirements of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978. Idaho Power began operations in 1916 and employs approximately 2,000 people to serve a 24,000 square-mile service area in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. Idaho Power's goal of 100% clean energy by 2045 builds on its long history as a clean-energy leader providing reliable service at affordable prices. With 17 low-cost hydropower projects at the core of its diverse energy mix, Idaho Power's more than 570,000 residential, business, and agricultural customers pay among the nation's lowest prices for electricity.

