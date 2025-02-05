Mizuho Downgrades Hilton Worldwide Holdings (WBAG:HLTW)

Fintel reports that on February 5, 2025, Mizuho downgraded their outlook for Hilton Worldwide Holdings (WBAG:HLTW) from Outperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,911 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings. This is an increase of 60 owner(s) or 3.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLTW is 0.42%, an increase of 0.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 285,181K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 10,391K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,756K shares , representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLTW by 51.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,823K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,887K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLTW by 1.59% over the last quarter.

Pershing Square Capital Management holds 7,370K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,952K shares , representing a decrease of 21.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLTW by 29.89% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,083K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,975K shares , representing a decrease of 12.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLTW by 12.42% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,980K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,226K shares , representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLTW by 5.44% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.