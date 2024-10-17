Mizuho Downgrades Fortinet (LSE:0IR9)

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2024, Mizuho downgraded their outlook for Fortinet (LSE:0IR9) from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.84% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fortinet is 75.40 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 62.73 GBX to a high of 96.25 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.84% from its latest reported closing price of 82.71 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fortinet is 6,632MM, an increase of 19.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,933 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fortinet. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IR9 is 0.27%, an increase of 3.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.76% to 551,711K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 28,990K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,137K shares , representing a decrease of 21.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IR9 by 28.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,320K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,533K shares , representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IR9 by 19.27% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 17,893K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,049K shares , representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IR9 by 90.53% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,274K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,062K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IR9 by 15.38% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 14,713K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,303K shares , representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IR9 by 18.30% over the last quarter.

