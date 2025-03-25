Mizuho Downgrades EOG Resources (LSE:0IDR)

Fintel reports that on March 25, 2025, Mizuho downgraded their outlook for EOG Resources (LSE:0IDR) from Outperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.95% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for EOG Resources is 148.24 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 124.60 GBX to a high of 184.30 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 15.95% from its latest reported closing price of 127.85 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for EOG Resources is 25,678MM, an increase of 9.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,635 funds or institutions reporting positions in EOG Resources. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IDR is 0.43%, an increase of 28.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.29% to 675,112K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 45,919K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,649K shares , representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IDR by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 29,790K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,495K shares , representing a decrease of 9.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IDR by 9.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 25,253K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,278K shares , representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IDR by 6.10% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 18,192K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,411K shares , representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IDR by 0.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,594K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,017K shares , representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IDR by 4.04% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.