Mizuho Downgrades Entegris (ENTG)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, Mizuho downgraded their outlook for Entegris (NasdaqGS:ENTG) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.42% Downside

As of January 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for Entegris is 117.33. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $142.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.42% from its latest reported closing price of 135.52.

The projected annual revenue for Entegris is 4,115MM, an increase of 16.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.20.

Entegris Declares $0.10 Dividend

On January 17, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 31, 2024 received the payment on February 21, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $135.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.46%, the lowest has been 0.21%, and the highest has been 0.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1077 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entegris. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 7.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENTG is 0.32%, a decrease of 5.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 183,007K shares. The put/call ratio of ENTG is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 23,246K shares representing 15.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,958K shares, representing a decrease of 37.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 30.47% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 14,723K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,977K shares, representing an increase of 39.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,169K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,343K shares, representing an increase of 23.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 52.38% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11,014K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,178K shares, representing an increase of 43.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 73.38% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 10,436K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,091K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 2.04% over the last quarter.

Entegris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

