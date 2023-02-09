Mizuho Downgrades Avista (AVA)

On February 9, 2023, Mizuho downgraded their outlook for Avista from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.76% Downside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avista is $40.29. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.76% from its latest reported closing price of $40.60.

The projected annual revenue for Avista is $1,617MM, a decrease of 0.91%. The projected annual EPS is $2.36, an increase of 33.15%.

Avista Declares $0.46 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $40.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.76%, the lowest has been 2.82%, and the highest has been 4.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.56 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.40 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,208K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,963K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 9.30% over the last quarter.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 3,514K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,516K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 15.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,204K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,133K shares, representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 8.27% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,854K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 9.78% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,851K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,791K shares, representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVA by 91.34% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avista. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVA is 0.22%, an increase of 0.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.18% to 72,245K shares. The put/call ratio of AVA is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

Avista Background Information

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is our operating division that provides electric service to 397,000 customers and natural gas to 363,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.6 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol 'AVA.'

