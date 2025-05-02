Mizuho Downgrades Atmos Energy (BIT:1ATO)

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2025, Mizuho downgraded their outlook for Atmos Energy (BIT:1ATO) from Outperform to Neutral.

There are 1,529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atmos Energy. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 5.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ATO is 0.28%, an increase of 4.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.49% to 187,389K shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,131K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,745K shares , representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ATO by 85.96% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,551K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,741K shares , representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ATO by 1.65% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,160K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,617K shares , representing an increase of 67.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ATO by 206.44% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 8,116K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,229K shares , representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ATO by 4.79% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 5,060K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,433K shares , representing an increase of 51.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ATO by 110.25% over the last quarter.

