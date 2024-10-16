Mizuho Downgrades American Water Works (WBAG:AWK)

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Mizuho downgraded their outlook for American Water Works (WBAG:AWK) from Outperform to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,703 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Water Works. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWK is 0.27%, an increase of 3.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.43% to 184,450K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 6,903K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 6,902K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,655K shares , representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 16.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,156K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,112K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 3.51% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,000K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,907K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 1.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,520K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,455K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 46.87% over the last quarter.

