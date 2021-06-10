Mizuho Bank CEO to step down -Nikkei

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Japan's Mizuho Bank, Koji Fujiwara, will step down as early as this month to take responsibility for a series of system failures that took place this year, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday, without citing sources.

The Financial Services Agency is considering issuing a business improvement order to the bank as soon as next week, the newspaper also said.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka Editing by Peter Graff)

