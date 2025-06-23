Mizuho Americas Welcomes Yaron Kinar as Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst for Insurance Sector

Mizuho Americas hires Yaron Kinar as Managing Director, enhancing its insurance equity research team with his extensive experience.

Quiver AI Summary

Mizuho Americas has appointed Yaron Kinar as Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst specializing in the Insurance sector, with a base in Chicago. Kinar, who brings 20 years of experience in equity research focused on insurance and financial markets, previously worked at Jefferies as the lead analyst for North America P&C Insurance and Insurtech, earning recognition in the 2023-4 Institutional Investor surveys. His background includes senior roles at Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank, as well as early career experience in underwriting at AIG. Mizuho Americas, a major global financial institution, aims to enhance its capabilities in the Financials sector with Kinar's expertise.

Potential Positives

Hiring Yaron Kinar, a highly regarded analyst with two decades of experience, enhances Mizuho's expertise in the Insurance sector.

Kinar's accolades, including recognition as a runner-up in the Institutional Investor All-America Research Team surveys, bolster Mizuho's reputation in equity research.

The addition of Kinar is expected to significantly benefit clients and contribute to expanding Mizuho's coverage of the Financials sector.

Mizuho's expansion strategy, supported by the acquisition of Greenhill, positions the firm to enhance its M&A and advisory capabilities across major markets.

Potential Negatives

The announcement follows the recent acquisition of Greenhill, which may raise concerns about the integration of services and potential impacts on existing client relationships during the transition.



While the hiring of a well-regarded analyst like Yaron Kinar could be viewed positively, it may also suggest that Mizuho Americas is attempting to bolster its expertise amidst competitive pressure in the financial services sector.



There is no mention of the specific goals or expected outcomes of hiring Kinar, which may leave stakeholders questioning the strategic direction of the Equity Research division.

FAQ

Who is Yaron Kinar?

Yaron Kinar is the new Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst for the Insurance sector at Mizuho Americas.

What is Yaron Kinar’s previous experience?

Kinar has two decades of equity research experience, having worked at Jefferies, Goldman Sachs, and Deutsche Bank.

What is Mizuho Americas?

Mizuho Americas is a leading corporate and investment bank offering a wide range of financial services across the Americas.

What accolades has Yaron Kinar received?

Kinar was named runner-up in the 2023-4 Institutional Investor All-America Research Team surveys and recognized as a Rising Star.

How many employees does Mizuho Americas have?

Mizuho Americas employs approximately 4,000 professionals in various financial service roles.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 168 institutional investors add shares of $MFG stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Yaron Kinar as Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst covering the Insurance sector. Based in Chicago, Kinar reports to the Head of Equity Research, Bill Featherston.





Kinar has two decades of equity research experience in the insurance and financial sectors. He joins Mizuho from Jefferies, where he was lead Equity Research Analyst for North America P&C Insurance and Insurtech and named runner-up in the 2023-4 Institutional Investor (now Extel) All-America Research Team surveys.





"Yaron’s reputation as an insightful and influential insurance industry equity analyst is a great addition to our team," said Featherston. "His extensive experience will greatly benefit our clients and Mizuho as a whole as we build out our coverage of the Financials sector."





Prior to Jefferies, he held lead analyst roles at Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank, where he was recognized as an All-America Research Team survey Rising Star.





Kinar began his career in underwriting at AIG and holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and an LL.B. from Hebrew University of Jerusalem.







About Mizuho Americas







Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is one of the largest financial institutions in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion, according to S&P Global 2024. Mizuho's 65,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 36 countries and 850 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.





Mizuho Americas is a leading Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) that provides a full spectrum of client-driven solutions across strategic advisory, capital markets, corporate banking, and fixed income and equities sales & trading to corporate, government, and institutional clients in the US, Canada, and Latin America. Through its acquisition of Greenhill, Mizuho enhanced its M&A, restructuring, and private capital advisory capabilities across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Mizuho Americas employs approximately 4,000 professionals. For more information visit



www.mizuhoamericas.com



.





For inquiries, please contact:





Jim Gorman





Executive Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas





+1-212-282-3867







jim.gorman@mizuhogroup.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.