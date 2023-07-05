MIZUHO 0 1 (TYO:8411) Price Target Increased by 5.04% to 2,478.60

The average one-year price target for MIZUHO 0 1 (TYO:8411) has been revised to 2,478.60 / share. This is an increase of 5.04% from the prior estimate of 2,359.60 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,919.00 to a high of 3,780.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.76% from the latest reported closing price of 2,279.00 / share.

MIZUHO 0 1 Maintains 4.17% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.17%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in MIZUHO 0 1. This is a decrease of 148 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8411 is 0.29%, an increase of 45.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 186,302K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,532K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,474K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8411 by 6.91% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,470K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,329K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8411 by 6.14% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,874K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,787K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8411 by 8.73% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,603K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,578K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8411 by 9.19% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 7,163K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,966K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8411 by 26.04% over the last quarter.

