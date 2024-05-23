News & Insights

Miyoshi Limited Launches Major Rights Issue

May 23, 2024 — 05:18 am EDT

Miyoshi Limited (SG:M03) has released an update.

Miyoshi Limited has announced the launch of a rights issue, offering up to 497,353,940 new ordinary shares to its existing shareholders. The Offer Information Statement has been lodged with the SGX-ST and is available for online viewing instead of traditional print distribution. This rights issue follows a series of announcements and a circular, all pertaining to the company’s ongoing capital management strategy.

