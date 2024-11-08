MIYAJI Engineering Announces Interim Dividend Plan

MIYAJI ENGINEERING GROUP, INC. (JP:3431) has released an update.
MIYAJI ENGINEERING GROUP, INC. has announced an interim dividend payment of ¥85 per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, in line with their previous forecasts. The company emphasizes the importance of returning profits to shareholders while maintaining a target ROE of 10% under their Medium-Term Business Plan. This strategic move aligns with their commitment to shareholder returns and sustainable growth.
