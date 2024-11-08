MIYAJI Engineering Announces Interim Dividend Plan

MIYAJI ENGINEERING GROUP, INC. (JP:3431) has released an update.

MIYAJI ENGINEERING GROUP, INC. has announced an interim dividend payment of ¥85 per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, in line with their previous forecasts. The company emphasizes the importance of returning profits to shareholders while maintaining a target ROE of 10% under their Medium-Term Business Plan. This strategic move aligns with their commitment to shareholder returns and sustainable growth.

For further insights into JP:3431 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.