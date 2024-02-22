Mixed Wheat Market through Thursday’s Midday

Chicago wheat futures are trading fractionally to 2 cents stronger at midday, while the hard red wheat markets are red. KC HRW is down by 1 ¾ to 3 cents so far. MGE HRS futures are working 3 ½ to 6 ¾ cents weaker across the front months.

The NOAA QPF has as much as 3 to 4” for the coming week in the ECB. The Southern plains will miss out with no more than ¼”.

The weekly Crop Progress report from TX showed winter wheat was 15% headed as of 2/18, compared to 11% on average. Conditions were 40% G/E for a Brugler500 score of 319. KS, OK, and a handful of other states will issue a Feb summary update for the week of 2/25.

Japan issued a regular tender seeking 116k MT of wheat from U.S., Canada, and Australia. Results are expected today.

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.83 1/2, up 1/4 cent,

May 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.79 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 KCBT Wheat is at $5.75 1/4, down 2 cents,

Mar 24 MGEX Wheat is at $6.54, down 5 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.