Mixed Wheat Board into Day Session

The morning wheat market is trading weaker in KC and Chicago, but fractionally mixed in Minneapolis so far for Thursday. The midweek trade ended with gains for the winter wheats, while MGE futures were fractionally mixed at the close. CBT SRW futures were up by 3 to 4 ½ cents higher on Wednesday. KC HRW futures led the move higher with 7 ¾ to 10 ¾ cents higher on the session.

Analysts are looking for the weekly Export Sales report to have between 300k and 600k MT of wheat business for the week that ended 10/26.

Data from the European Commission had the EU’s wheat export at 9.6 MMT for the season through 10/29. That trails last year’s pace by 24%.

The Russian Ag Ministry will reduce the wheat export duty to 4,923 rubles/MT – from 5,298 previously. Trade ideas for US wheat export sales in the week ending October 26 are running 300,000 to 600,000 MT.

Wire sources show Bangladesh is tendering for 50k MT of milling wheat. Jordan issued a 120k MT wheat tender. Japan issued a regular wheat tender, seeking 113,506 MT from the U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.61 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.89 1/2, up 4 1/4 cents, currently down 2 3/4 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $4.78 3/4, up 1 7/8 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.40, up 10 3/4 cents, currently down 2 1/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $5.67 3/8, up 3/4 cent,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.09, down 1/4 cent, currently up 1/4 cent

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

