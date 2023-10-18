Mixed US Housing Reports: Building Permits Decline, Housing Starts Rise

Highlights
- Building permits decline by 4.4%.
- Single-family starts rise by 3.2%.
- Multi-family construction remains subdued.
U.S. Housing Market Shows Mixed Signals in September Data
The U.S. housing market in September displayed a blend of strengths and weaknesses across key metrics, according to recently released data. Building permits, a leading indicator for future construction, showed a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,473,000, a 4.4% decline from August and a 7.2% drop compared to last September. Meanwhile, single-family authorizations rose by 1.8% to reach 965,000, beating August’s revised figures.
The report on housing starts told a different story. The seasonally adjusted annual rate stood at 1,358,000, a 7% uptick from August, although it fell short of last September’s numbers by 7.2%. Single-family starts showed moderate growth at 963,000, marking a 3.2% increase from August’s revised rate. This could signal resilience in single-family construction despite broader headwinds.
Housing completions also made headway, registering at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,453,000. This represents a 6.6% increase from August and even managed to edge 1% above the rate in September 2022. Specifically, single-family completions rose by 5.3% to 998,000 from the previous month, underlining a similar trend of strength in the single-family sector.
However, units in buildings with five or more were generally subdued. Authorizations were at a rate of 459,000, and completions were at 445,000, pointing towards a softer multi-family construction market.
In summary, the U.S. housing market in September demonstrated a mixed landscape. While single-family metrics showed moderate gains, the broader market remains cautious due to declining building permits and lukewarm multi-family unit figures. The short-term outlook for the housing market appears uncertain, with both bullish and bearish factors at play.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
