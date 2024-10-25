Mixed Trend In Asian Markets

(RTTNews) - Equity markets in Asia traded on a mixed note on Friday ahead of elections in Japan over the weekend and uncertainty over the impact on the Bank of Japan's monetary policy stance. However positive sentiment prevailed in the Chinese bourses ahead of the upcoming session of China's top legislature in the first week of November.

China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.6 percent to finish trading at 3,299.70. The Shenzhen Component Index jumped 1.7 percent to close at 10,619.85.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 Index slid 0.6 percent to close at 37,913.92. The day's trading range was between 38,028.14 and 37,713.00.

Konica Minolta topped with a gain of 7.3 percent followed by Nidec Corp. that added 4.6 percent. SUMCO Corp., Mazda Motor Corp. and Kanadevia Corp. all added more than 1 percent.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. shed 6.3 percent. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha slumped 4.3 percent. Nippon Yusen and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines erased more than 3 percent whereas Advantest Corp lost 2.9 percent.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange rose 0.5 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 20,590.15. The day's trading range was between a high of 20,784.47 and a low of 20,521.95.

The Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index edged up 0.1 percent to close trading at 2,583.27. The day's trading range was between 2,577 and 2,611.27.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 Index closed trading at 8,211.30, gaining 0.1 percent. The day's trading range was between 8,206.30 and 8,248.10.

Shares of software business WiseTech Global jumped 12 percent following an announcement that its CEO has shifted to a different role. Insignia Financial followed with a gain of 7.3 percent. Healthcare business Resmed DRC gained 5.9 percent. gold miner Northern Star Resources and Whitehaven Coal also added close to 5 percent.

Mineral Resources, Reliance Worldwide Corporation and Super Retail Group all tumbled more than 4 percent. Bank of Queensland and Metcash followed with a loss of more than 3 percent.

The NZX 50 Index of the New Zealand Stock Exchange shed 0.3 percent to close trading at 12,771.61, versus the previous close of 12,814.07. Trading ranged between 12,742.64 and 12,838.16.

Agribusiness Scales Corporation, SkyCity Entertainment Group and real estate business Kiwi Property Group gained more than 2 percent in Friday's trading. Banking business Heartland Group Holdings and Freightways also added close to 2 percent.

KMD Brands topped losses with a decline of 4.3 percent. Software business Serko also recorded losses in excess of 4 percent. The a2 Milk Company, Synlait Milk and software business Vista Group International all shed more than 2 percent.

Wall Street closed on a mixed note on Thursday amidst the latest earnings updates, mixed economic data and an easing in treasury yields. While the Fed's Beige book painted a weak economic picture, Thursday's weekly data showed an unexpected decline in initial jobless claims.

The Nasdaq Composite added 0.8 percent to close trading at 18,415.49 whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.3 percent to finish trading at 42,374.36.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.