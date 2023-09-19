Mixed Soy Market at Midday

Soybeans are off their lows from overnight and are trading fractionally to 2 cents in the black at midday. Front month Soymeal futures are up by $2 to $2.60/ton. Soybean Oil futures are also off their earlier lows, but are still 19 to 25 points in the red for midday.

Canadian Canola Prices are down by $5 CAD/MT so far.

The weekly Crop Progress report showed 54% of beans were dropping leaves as of 9/17. That compares to 43% on average. NASS reported soybean harvest is 5% finished, compared to 4% on average. That included 4% for NE and 3% for IA. Soybean conditions dropped 1 ppt from E to G. That resulted in a net 1 point drop on the Brugler500 to 336. At the state level NASS had the largest drop as IL, ND, and OH.

Private analyst Patria Agronegocios reported Brazil at 0.4% planted for 23/24 soybeans. That trails the 0.16% pace last season.

Nov 23 Soybeans are at $13.18, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.54 5/8, up 1 1/2 cents,

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.34, up 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.44, up 1/2 cent,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

