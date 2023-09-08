Mixed Soy Board into Friday’s Day Session

AM soybean quotes are mostly UNCH through July ’24. The in-delivery Sep contract is 15 ¼ cents weaker so far into the day trade. November’s overnight trading range was from -7 to +2 ¼ cents. The Thursday soybean trade ended the session 12 to 16 ¾ cents in the red. November finished near the low for the day, after a 21 cent ranged session. Preliminary open interest data showed net new selling, rising 13,144 contracts on a day with double digit losses. Soymeal futures closed down by $3.90 to $4.70/ton. Soybean Oil futures ended the session with 149 to 169 point losses.

There were zero delivery notices vs. September soy meal, soy oil and soybeans overnight. The oldest bean long is dated 8/17/23.

Traders are looking for USDA to trim another 8/10ths off the national average soy yield in Tuesday’s monthly WASDE report. The full range of estimates is from 49.5 (-1.4) to 51 (+0.1).

Analysts expect USDA to report 0 MT to -200k MT of old crop soybean export business for the week that ended 8/31. New crop sales are expected to come in between 1.4 and 2 MMT for the weekly report. Soymeal bookings are expected to be between 200k MT and 650k MT total, with more sales for new crop delivery. BO bookings are estimated from -5k to +20k MT, with less than 10k for each 22/23 and 23/24.

BAGE estimates Argentina’s soy crop at 50 MMT for the coming season. Chinese calendar year bean imports through August are up to 71.7 MMT, 17% above year ago despite August imports being down 4% from July.

Sep 23 Soybeans closed at $13.45, down 15 1/4 cents, currently down 15 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $12.98 3/4, down 17 5/8 cents,

Nov 23 Soybeans closed at $13.59 1/2, down 16 3/4 cents, currently UNCH

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.73 3/4, down 15 1/2 cents, currently UNCH

