Mixed Sentiment In Asian Markets

(RTTNews) - Sentiment in Asian markets remained mixed as markets keenly watched the developments on the trade tariff front. Expectations of a potential Russia-Ukraine peace deal also swayed sentiment.

China's Shanghai Composite Index added 0.27 percent to finish trading at 3,355.83. The day's trading ranged between 3,357.12 and 3,333.19. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.39 percent higher at 10,791.06.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 added 25 points or 0.06 percent to close at 39,174.25 amidst the positive sentiment created by the strong GDP data. The day's trading range was between 39,238.75 and 39,021.23.

Nippon Express gained 8.3 percent. Dai-chi Life rallied 7.9 percent followed by Credit Saison that gained 6.8 percent. Bridgestone Corp and Asahi Group Holdings, both gained more than 5 percent.

Dentsu declined more than 13 percent. Olympus Corp lost 9.7 percent followed by Amada that decreased 8.3 percent. Yokogawa Electric Corp and Ricoh, both lost close to 5 percent.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange slipped 4 points or 0.02 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 22,616.23. The day's trading range was between a high of 22,977.25 and a low of 22,319.32.

Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index gained 19 points or 0.75 percent to close trading at 2,610.42. The day's trading range was between 2,592.57 and 2,612.80.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,537.10, dropping 19 points or 0.22 percent from the previous close. The day's trading range was between 8,480.20 and 8,555.80 amidst a decline in the heavyweight banks.

Audinate Group jumped 26.5 percent following half-yearly results announcement. Shares of A2 Milk Co jumped close to 20 percent after it declared dividend for the first time. Bluescope Steel and The Star Entertainment Group, both rallied more than 12 percent. Zip Co followed with gains of 7.9 percent.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank erased 15.3 percent. AMP, De Grey Mining and Westpac Banking Corp, all lost more than 4 percent. Northern Star Resources also declined 3.5 percent. The NZX 50 of the New Zealand Stock Exchange rallied 80 points or 0.61 percent to close trading at 13,068.93, versus the previous close of 12,989.18. Trading ranged between 12,985.95 and 13,079.45 as markets renewed hopes of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

Shares of A2 Milk jumped close to 20 percent as revenue boost, especially from China helped significantly. Synlait Milk which manufactures a2 Milk's infant formula, also surged by an equal measure on China revenue prospects. Freightways rallied more than 5 percent. Vector gained 3.5 percent followed by EROAD that added 2.8 percent in the day's trading.

Westpac Banking slipped 6.4 percent amidst a decline in margins. Contract Energy, KMD Brands and Manawa Energy, all declined more than 2 percent. ANZ Holdings also erased close to 2 percent.

Wall Street had closed on a mixed note on Friday amidst declining Retail Sales data and tariff delays. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.37 percent to finish trading at 44,546.08. The Nasdaq Composite however rallied 0.41 percent to close trading at 20,026.77.

