Mixed Results at Gathid Limited’s Annual Meeting

Gathid Limited’s annual general meeting revealed mixed outcomes for its resolutions, with key proposals like the adoption of the remuneration report and the omnibus incentive plan failing to pass. In contrast, the re-election of director Craig Davies and the ratification of prior grant performance rights were approved, indicating selective investor support. The outcome reflects shareholder sentiment on executive compensation and corporate governance strategies.

