"Mixed picture" in Europe, COVID-19 vaccine at least 12 months off - WHO

Stephanie Nebehay Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The number of new cases of COVID-19 is easing in some parts of Europe, including Italy and Spain, but outbreaks are still growing in Britain and Turkey, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

"The overall world outbreak, 90 percent of cases are coming from Europe and the United States of America. So we are certainly not seeing the peak yet," WHO spokeswoman Dr. Margaret Harris told a briefing in Geneva.

In China, "the biggest threat is imported cases," she said, referring to the latest data.

"We shouldn't really be expecting to see the vaccine for 12 months or longer," Harris added.

