Mixed Outcomes at Mineral Resources AGM 2024

Mineral Resources Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw mixed outcomes as shareholders voted on key resolutions. While the re-election of directors was successful, the adoption of the Remuneration Report was not carried, and a proposal related to granting securities to the Managing Director was withdrawn.

