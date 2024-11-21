Mixed Outcomes at Mineral Resources AGM 2024

Mineral Resources Limited (AU:MIN) has released an update.
Mineral Resources Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw mixed outcomes as shareholders voted on key resolutions. While the re-election of directors was successful, the adoption of the Remuneration Report was not carried, and a proposal related to granting securities to the Managing Director was withdrawn.
