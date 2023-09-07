Mixed Mostly Weaker Wheat Board

Going into the Thursday session the wheat market is fractionally mixed in Chicago, 3 to 5 ½ cents lower in KC, and 1 to 2 ¼ cents higher in Minneapolis. AM quotes in the Sep contracts are sharply higher as the delivery process unfolds. Traders faded the Tuesday declines, rallying wheat on Wednesday. The Chicago futures closed 8 ½ to 11 ¼ cent gains. KC wheat prices were 19 ¼ to 25 ¼ cents higher on the day. Spring wheat futures were 19 ¼ to 21 cents higher at the close.

Weekly FAS data will be released tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday.

Census data revealed 63.92 mbu of wheat exports for July. That was a 51% increase from June and was a 19% increase from July ’22. Accumulated exports trail last year’s pace by 4.5% through the first two months with 106.15 mbu.

South Korea is in the market for 95k MT of US or Canadian wheat via tender.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry raised their estimate by 200k HA to 4.3m HA for 2023/24 winter wheat planted areas. Of that, 42,500 HA have been planted. SovEcon estimates Russia’s 23/24 wheat shipments at 48.6 MMT for the marketing year, up 500k MT from their prior forecast.

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.81, up 8 1/2 cents, currently up 8 1/2 cents

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.09, up 9 3/4 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.20, up 12 1/4 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.46 1/2, up 25 1/4 cents, currently up 25 1/4 cents

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.75 1/2, up 24 3/4 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.56 1/4, up 21 cents, currently up 21 cents

