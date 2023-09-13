Mixed, Mostly Lower Hog Trade at Midday

Hog futures are mostly lower, though losses are limited to 15 cents in the deferred contracts with a 7 cent gain in the May contract. October and December are the outliers with larger losses at midday. The National Average Base Hog price dropped another 29 cents to $79.04. The 9/08 CME Lean Hog Index was back down by a dime to $86.17.

Pork cutout futures are rallying counter to the hogs. October is up $2 at midday. USDA reported the National Pork Carcass Cutout Value 79 cents lower on Wednesday morning to $100.41. USDA estimated the Tuesday FI hog slaughter at 477k head, for a week to date total of 945k head. That is down from 960k head during the same week last year.

Oct 23 Hogs are at $84.425, down $0.850,

Dec 23 Hogs are at $76.525, down $0.375

Oct 23 Pork Cutout is at $95.900, up $2.050,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.