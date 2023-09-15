Mixed Morning in Wheat Market

Wheat is higher by 2 cents in Chicago, but fractionally to 3 cents lower in the hard reds on Friday morning. Front month wheat prices pulled back on Thursday, turning mixed for the week. CBT SRW flipped lower for the week, with Dec 2 cents below last Friday on the session’s 3 ½ cent loss. Sep SRW went off the board at $5.67 ½ - or 26 ¼ cents below the Dec contract. KC HRW futures ended the day down by 5 ½ to 8 ¼ cents. Dec was still at a 4 ½ cent gain for the week. MGE spring wheat futures gave back 3 ½ to 4 cents on the day.

Canadian wheat production was forecasted at 29.835 MMT by StatsCan. That compares to the Tuesday WASDE estimate of 30 MMT. Last Year StatsCan had wheat output there at 34.335 MMT but dryness hurt production in the Prairies this year.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report had 437,850 MT of wheat bookings during the week that ended 9/7. That was an 18% increase for the week and was more than double the same week last year. Total wheat commitments were at 8.3 MMT (305.5 mbu) as of 9/7 – which is 44% of the USDA forecast.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.93 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents, currently up 2 cents

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.20 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently up 2 cents

Cash SRW Wheat was $5.05 7/8, down 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.36 1/2, down 8 1/4 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

Cash HRW Wheat was $6.64 1/8, down 8 1/8 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat closed at $7.83 1/2, down 4 cents, currently down 1/2 cent

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.