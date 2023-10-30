Mixed Monday in Wheat Market

KC futures are recovering some of the premium given to the SRW and HRS markets over the past few weeks, trading a penny to a nickel higher across the front months. SRW prices are down by as much as 6 ½ cents at midday. Midday spring wheat futures are trading fractionally mixed through midday.

Weekly Inspections data showed 189,842 MT of wheat was exported during the week that ended 10/26. That was up from 169.5k MT last week and from 137k MT during the same week last year. USDA had the season’s total at 7.114 MMT, compared to 9.65 MMT at the same time last year.

The European Commission estimates the wheat harvest 200k MT larger than their prior estimate at 125.5 MMT. The Commission also lowered the wheat export forecast by 1 MMT to 31. The adjustments left ending stocks forecasted at 19.1 MMT, from 17.8 MMT in the prior forecast.

The FranceAgriMer reported winter wheat planting reached 54% as of 10/23.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.68, down 7 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $5.95, down 7 1/2 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $4.87, down 7 3/8 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $6.46 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $5.84, up 3 1/4 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.19, down 3/4 cent,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.