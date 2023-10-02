Mixed Monday for Hog Futures

Hog futures were $0.35 to $2.27 weaker in follow through losses after Friday’s limit drop. The back month contracts were firmer with a 22 cent gain for Feb ’24. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $1.98 weaker to $72.37. The CME Lean Hog Index for 9/28 was $85.58, down by 56 cents.

Pork cutout futures were also lower on follow throughare also in the red with $1.90 to $3.30 losses at midday. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Monday AM was 10 cents weaker to $97.13. USDA estimated last week’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 2.604m head through Saturday. That is up 67k head for the week and is 119k head more than the same week last year. The yearly slaughter total remains 1.4% ahead of last year’s pace.

Oct 23 Hogs closed at $79.850, down $0.350,

Dec 23 Hogs closed at $69.500, down $2.275

Oct 23 Pork Cutout closed at $91.325, down $0.025,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

