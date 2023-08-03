Mixed Midday in Cotton Trade

Cotton has been firming back up from the lows since 7:30 central through Thursday. That has the board trading mixed through midday with contracts +/- 20 points. December is trading 155 points off the session low and near the high for the day.

NOAA’s 7-day QPF has rainfall for AL and GA amounting to pockets of +3”. Texas and OK will remain mostly dry through the week.

USDA reported 9,912 RBs of net cancelations for old crop cotton export business for the week that ended 7/27. That left total commitments at 13.95m RBs – an 11% lag yr/yr. the weekly report also included 33,936 RBs for new crop, taking total forward sales to 2.51 million RBs. That remains 48% behind last year’s pace.

The Cotlook A Index was 150 points stronger to 97.25 cents/lb on 8/2. The Seam reported 1,313 bales were sold on August 1st for 72.97 cents/lb on average. The AWP is set at 69.74 cents/lb, and will be updated after the close. ICE Certified Stocks were reported at 560 bales for 7/31.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 84.53, down 6 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 84.61, down 14 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 84.72, down 15 points

