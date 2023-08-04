Mixed Midday in Cotton

Front month cotton futures are trading mixed within 10 points of UNCH. Dec through May are in the red so far while the deferred contracts are higher. Thinly traded Oct ’23 is up by 77 points though OI was only 110 contracts.

The Cotlook A Index was 165 points weaker on 8/3 at 95.60 cents. The AWP for cotton increased by 45 points to 70.19 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks were reported at 560 bales for 8/2.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 84.91, up 21 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 84.95, up 14 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 85.06, up 18 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

