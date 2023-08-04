News & Insights

Mixed Midday in Cotton

August 04, 2023 — 12:50 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Front month cotton futures are trading mixed within 10 points of UNCH. Dec through May are in the red so far while the deferred contracts are higher. Thinly traded Oct ’23 is up by 77 points though OI was only 110 contracts.  

The Cotlook A Index was 165 points weaker on 8/3 at 95.60 cents.  The AWP for cotton increased by 45 points to 70.19 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks were reported at 560 bales for 8/2. 

Dec 23 Cotton  is at 84.91, up 21 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  is at 84.95, up 14 points,

May 24 Cotton  is at 85.06, up 18 points


