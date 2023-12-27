Mixed Midday in Cattle Market

Live cattle futures are trading 55c to $1.27 weaker through the Wednesday session. Feeders are extending the bounce with 55 to 67 cent gains so far. Last week’s cash sales were near $171. CME has no deliveries issued for the Dec contract, the oldest dated long was 4/06. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was a penny stronger to $219.81. The OK National Stockyards feeder cattle auctions will resume January 8th.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Wednesday morning report, with a $1.72 drop for Choice and a 13 cent increase for Select. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was at 100,000 head for Tuesday, slowed by transportation delays due to a winter storm across parts of the Northern Plains. That was a 24,000 head drop from last week and down 25,000 head from the same day last year.

Feb 24 Cattle are at $169.300, down $1.100,

April 24 Cattle are at $172.825, down $0.625,

Jun 24 Cattle are at $170.475, down $0.525,

Cash Cattle Index was $170.000, from $170.00 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $224.400, up $0.850

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $225.450, up $0.875

