Mixed Midday in Cattle Market

Cattle futures are trading mostly weaker within 30 cents of UNCH across the front months. Feeders are down by $0.97to $2.12 at midday. USDA had cash trade last week mostly near $183 in the South and near $185 in the North. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $1.43 weaker to $246.83.

Analysts are looking for NASS to report an Oct 1 inventory of 11.42m head, between -1% and +0.3% from last year. Placements are expected to be 6.8% lower on average with a 9.8% lower marketed count.

Boxed Beef prices were firmer on Wednesday morning with a 38c increase in Choice and a 36c increase for Select. USDA estimated the FI cattle slaughter at 127k head for Tuesday, leaving the WTD total at 251,000 head. That is 2k below last week and was 1k more than the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $185.400, down $0.100,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $186.950, up $0.075,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $190.875, down $0.125,

Cash Cattle Index was $182.820, from $183.00 last week

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle are at $247.450, down $1.350

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $249.375, down $1.075

