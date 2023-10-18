News & Insights

Stocks

Mixed Midday in Cattle Market

October 18, 2023 — 01:10 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Cattle futures are trading mostly weaker within 30 cents of UNCH across the front months. Feeders are down by $0.97to $2.12 at midday. USDA had cash trade last week mostly near $183 in the South and near $185 in the North. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $1.43 weaker to $246.83.  

Analysts are looking for NASS to report an Oct 1 inventory of 11.42m head, between -1% and +0.3% from last year. Placements are expected to be 6.8% lower on average with a 9.8% lower marketed count. 

Boxed Beef prices were firmer on Wednesday morning with a 38c increase in Choice and a 36c increase for Select. USDA estimated the FI cattle slaughter at 127k head for Tuesday, leaving the WTD total at 251,000 head. That is 2k below last week and was 1k more than the same week last year. 

Oct 23 Cattle  are at $185.400, down $0.100,

Dec 23 Cattle  are at $186.950, up $0.075,

Feb 24 Cattle  are at $190.875, down $0.125,

Cash Cattle Index was $182.820, from $183.00 last week

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $247.450, down $1.350

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $249.375, down $1.075

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.