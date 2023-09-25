Mixed Midday for Monday Wheat Trade

Front month wheat prices are currently trading mixed with stronger CBT futures. SRW is 5 ¾ to 6 ½ cents higher through midday. KC is fractionally mixed so far, and UNCH to 1 ¾ cent losses in HRS prices. Preliminary open interest rose 2,523 contracts for some net new buying.

USDA’s weekly Export Inspections data had 4551k MT of wheat exports for the week that ended 9/21. That was up 30k MT for the week but was less than the 589k MT shipped during the same week last year. HRS had over 240k MT of the total. The season’s accumulated export reached 5.63 MMT, trailing last year’s pace by 2.2 MMT.

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry had 1.57 MMT of grain shipments for the month of Sep thus far. That trails last year’s 3.2 MMT pace.

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat is at $5.86 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat is at $6.13 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $4.99 7/8, up 6 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat is at $7.12, up 3/4 cent,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $6.41 1/2, up 1 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat is at $7.69, down 1 1/2 cents,

