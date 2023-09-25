News & Insights

Mixed Midday for Monday Wheat Trade

September 25, 2023 — 12:55 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Front month wheat prices are currently trading mixed with stronger CBT futures. SRW is 5 ¾ to 6 ½ cents higher through midday. KC is fractionally mixed so far, and UNCH to 1 ¾ cent losses in HRS prices.  Preliminary open interest rose 2,523 contracts for some net new buying. 

USDA’s weekly Export Inspections data had 4551k MT of wheat exports for the week that ended 9/21. That was up 30k MT for the week but was less than the 589k MT shipped during the same week last year. HRS had over 240k MT of the total. The season’s accumulated export reached 5.63 MMT, trailing last year’s pace by 2.2 MMT. 

Ukraine’s Ag Ministry had 1.57 MMT of grain shipments for the month of Sep thus far. That trails last year’s 3.2 MMT pace. 

Dec 23 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.86 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 CBOT Wheat  is at $6.13 1/4, up 6 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat  is at $4.99 7/8, up 6 3/4 cents,

Dec 23 KCBT Wheat  is at $7.12, up 3/4 cent,

Cash HRW Wheat  is at $6.41 1/2, up 1 cents,

Dec 23 MGEX Wheat  is at $7.69, down 1 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

