Mixed Midday for Hog Market

Monday’s lean hog trading is mostly higher by 30 to 80 cents, save for a 32 cent loss in the Dec contract. The National Average Base Hog price was 57 cents weaker to $56.2 on Monday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was steady at $71.35 for 11/29.

Monday morning’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $1.36 stronger to $84.91. USDA reported the week’s pork production was 577.7 million lbs on a 2.704m head harvest. That was up 3% (and 4.7%) from last year, as the YTD total exceeds last year by 0.4% on production and 1.6% on slaughter.

Feb 24 Hogs are at $70.400, up $0.300,

April 24 Hogs are at $76.700, up $0.325

Feb 24 Pork Cutout is at $81.800, down $0.200,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.