Mixed Midday for Hog Futures

Lean hogs are trading mixed within 50 cents of UNCH so far for Thursday. April hogs were up to their Bollinger midline on the weekly chart, a moving average resistance since September. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Wednesday was 4 cents stronger to $45.27. The CME Lean Hog Index firmed up by 9 cents to $65.83 for 1/8.

The week’s pork export booking was reported at 23.3k MT starting the 2024 year. That was a 2-wk high led by sales to Mexico, Japan, and South Korea.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value strengthened by $2.14 to $86.67 for Wednesday. USDA reported the week’s FI hog slaughter at 470k head through Wednesday. That compares to 485k head during the same week last year.

Feb 24 Hogs are at $72.200, up $0.125,

April 24 Hogs are at $78.575, down $0.375

Feb 24 Pork Cutout is at $85.975, up $0.475,

