Mixed Midday for Hog Futures

Lean hogs are trading 15 cents in the red for the May contract, with a 15 cent gain in the April and an 85 cent gain in the April. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was withheld again on Tuesday morning, though Monday dropped by $2.22 to $49.66. The CME Lean Hog Index weakened by 36 cents to $68.76 for 12/07.

USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 97 cents weaker in the AM report to $85.65. Federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 462,000 head for Monday. That is down from 483k head last week and from 489k head during the same Monday last year.

Feb 24 Hogs are at $68.100, up $0.775,

April 24 Hogs are at $75.475, up $0.125

Feb 24 Pork Cutout is at $82.450, down $0.250,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

