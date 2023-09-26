Mixed Midday for Cotton Market

Front month cotton futures are trading within 30 points of UNCH. The thinly traded October contracts are up 238 points and 115 points for ’23 and for ’24 respectively. December is 17 points in the black for midday.

USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report had 65% of bolls opening as of 9/24. That was up 10% points for the week and remains 3% points ahead of average. The 23/24 cotton harvest advanced 4% points for the week to 13% finished – matching the average. Conditions were reported at 30% G/E – that was up from 29% LW and converts to a 273 on the Brugler500 Index. That was up 2 points from last week as OK improved 16 points.

The Cotlook A Index was 45 points weaker to 96.95 cents/lb for 9/22. The Seam reported 1,804 bales were sold at spot on 9/22 for an average price of 80.03 cents. USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review had 5,552 bales sold at spot this week for an average 81.88 cents. The updated AWP for cotton was 72.29 cents, that was up 34 points from last week. ICE Certified Stocks were 29,701 bales on 9/22.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 88.38, up 21 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 88.69, down 7 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 88.94, down 20 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

