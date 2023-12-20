Mixed Midday for Cattle Trade

Live cattle futures are down by as much as 37 cents in the deferred contracts, while Dec and Feb are holding 30 to 60 cent gains at midday. Feeders are mostly in the black, though gains are limited to 97 cents so far. USDA reported minor cash action for Tuesday at $169, the bulk of cash trade last week was near $168. The 12/18 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $219.91, back up by $1.84.

Pre CoF estimates range for Dec 1 inventory to be up between 1.8% and 2.7% from last year. The average of analyst responses was to see a 2.2% increase to ~11.95m head. Traders are looking for lighter marketings and placements relative to last year, between -1.7% and -5.7% for placements and between -5.5% and -8% for marketings. The average guess is to see 96.2% and 93.3% of last year respectively.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices weakened by 25c in Choice and by $1.74 in Select on Wednesday morning. USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI cattle slaughter as 124k head for a weekly total 249k. That is 4k less than last week but is up 26k head from the same week last year.

Dec 23 Cattle are at $168.925, up $0.475,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $168.875, up $0.100,

April 24 Cattle are at $172.500, down $0.175,

Cash Cattle Index was $170.000, from $170.74 last week

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $221.675, down $0.225

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $223.275, up $0.075

