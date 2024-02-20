Mixed Midday for Cattle Market

Live cattle futures are trading 2 to 45 cents stronger in the summer/fall months with a 72c loss in Feb and a 62c loss in April at midday. USDA reported light $180-$182 cash sales on Friday, citing the bulk of action for the week was near $180. CME confirmed 23 new deliveries for Feb futures, citing 15 out of Amarillo and 8 for Dodge City.

Feeder cattle futures are up by triple digits at midday, past March’s 17c loss on the board. The OKC Feeder Cattle Auction review from USDA had 12.2k head sold with prices mostly $2-$5 higher. The report showed 67% of the listings were +600#s and that 56% were steers. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 2/15 was 35 cents weaker to $244.58.

USDA’s Boxed Beef prices were mixed as Choice dropped by 21c on Tuesday morning and Select was $2.76 stronger. USDA reported beef production for the week at 506.9 million lbs with a 608k head harvest. Output was down 2.5% for the week and 1.5% below the same week last year on a 2.3% reduced slaughter (down 2.7% from the same week last year).

Feb 24 Cattle are at $184.250, down $0.525,

April 24 Cattle are at $187.125, down $0.425,

Jun 24 Cattle are at $183.100, up $0.275,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $182.00 last week

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle are at $251.250, up $0.225

April 24 Feeder Cattle are at $255.175, up $1.625

