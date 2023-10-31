Mixed Midday for Cattle Market

The Halloween cattle market is mixed at midday, seeing feeders within 10c of UNCH and the fats within 50c of UNCH. The December live cattle contract takes over as the lead month with October’s expiration at the close, Dec is currently a 27c discount to Oct. Through the month, Dec finished cattle futures have seen a $12.95 range, and are set to close the month on a net $4.97 loss barring the afternoon session. Cash trade last week was mainly $185-186. The 10/26 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $239.73, another 89 cents weaker.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices fell back in the Tuesday AM update. Choice was down by $2.38 cwt. and Select backed off by 84 cents. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 125k head for Monday. That matched last week and was 1,000 head below the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $183.500, down $0.625,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $182.850, down $0.400,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $184.200, up $0.225,

Cash Cattle Index was $185.500, from $185.50 last week

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $237.450, down $0.225

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $236.675, down $0.200

