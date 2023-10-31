News & Insights

Stocks

Mixed Midday for Cattle Market

October 31, 2023 — 12:49 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The Halloween cattle market is mixed at midday, seeing feeders within 10c of UNCH and the fats within 50c of UNCH. The December live cattle contract takes over as the lead month with October’s expiration at the close, Dec is currently a 27c discount to Oct. Through the month, Dec finished cattle futures have seen a $12.95 range, and are set to close the month on a net $4.97 loss barring the afternoon session. Cash trade last week was mainly $185-186. The 10/26 CME Feeder Cattle Index was $239.73, another 89 cents weaker.  

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices fell back in the Tuesday AM update. Choice was down by $2.38 cwt. and Select backed off by 84 cents. Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 125k head for Monday. That matched last week and was 1,000 head below the same week last year. 

Oct 23 Cattle  are at $183.500, down $0.625,

Dec 23 Cattle  are at $182.850, down $0.400,

Feb 24 Cattle  are at $184.200, up $0.225,

Cash Cattle Index was $185.500, from $185.50 last week

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $237.450, down $0.225

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle  are at $236.675, down $0.200

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.