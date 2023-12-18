Mixed Midday for Beans

The soy products are trading in the black so far for Monday, while beans are mixed within a penny. Front month soybeans are mostly higher, while the deferred contracts are fractionally to a penny in the red. Current Soymeal futures are $0.80 to $4.40 higher, while front month Soybean Oil futures are up by 50 points.

Weekly Inspections data showed 1.411 MMT (51.87 mbu) of soybeans were exported during the week that ended 12/14. That was up from 1 MMT last week, but a 28% decrease from the same week last year and 17% below the 5-yr average for the given week. USDA updated the season’s total to 21.17 MMT (777.8 mbu), compared to 25.5 MMT at the same time last year.

Authorities governing the Panama Canal announced they will raise the daily Panamax allotment to 24 vessels beginning mid-Jan, from the 18/day forecast. Lack of rain in the Central American country began impacting daily traffic in August, when a 32/day cap was introduced.

Jan 24 Soybeans are at $13.20, up 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $12.66, up 4 3/8 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans are at $13.33 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

May 24 Soybeans are at $13.43 3/4, up 3/4 cent,

